Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) COO Sells $91,060.00 in Stock

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 37,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,587.56. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BCC stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

