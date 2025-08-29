BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 39,747 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $134,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PH opened at $767.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $773.30. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,717.50. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.