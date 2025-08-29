BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 97,247 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of Travelers Companies worth $127,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average of $260.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.21 and a 52 week high of $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

