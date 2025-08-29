BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 590 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 590 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $15,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,945.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 877 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $19,530.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Troy Wichterman sold 1,042 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $24,695.40.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -207.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 132,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

