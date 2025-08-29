BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.085. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. BILL also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.490-0.520 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BILL from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Up 18.5%

BILL stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. BILL has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,201.0% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 21.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 155.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.