Best Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – August 28th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories that a production facility holds at various stages of its process—raw materials waiting to be used, work-in-progress items being assembled, and finished goods ready for shipment. They serve to smooth out production flow, guard against supply or demand fluctuations, and enable just-in-time or batch manufacturing strategies. Proper management of these stocks is crucial for minimizing carrying costs and ensuring efficient use of resources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

