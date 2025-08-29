Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Beowulf Mining Price Performance
LON:BEM opened at GBX 10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Beowulf Mining has a one year low of GBX 9 and a one year high of GBX 30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
About Beowulf Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beowulf Mining
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can Incyte Deliver on 447% EPS Forecasts and Pipeline Hype?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.