Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.45 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.600 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of BBWI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.