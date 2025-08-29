Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.45 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.600 EPS.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.6%
Shares of BBWI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
