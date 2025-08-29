Barrington Research Comments on HireQuest FY2026 Earnings

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for HireQuest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.47%.

HireQuest Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HireQuest by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in HireQuest by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HireQuest by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HireQuest by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

