Barclays Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (up previously from $1.10) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $1.54.

Get Senseonics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Senseonics

Senseonics Stock Down 1.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

SENS opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 815,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 679.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252,745 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.