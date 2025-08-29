Barclays Initiates Coverage on Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Humacyte Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $934,862.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 257.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

