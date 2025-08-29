Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Purchases $38,960.75 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) Director William Bryant III purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $38,960.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,785.74. This represents a 3.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

BOTJ stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

