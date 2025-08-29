Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 32938437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.