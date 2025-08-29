B. Riley Expects Weaker Earnings for Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matthews International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Matthews International Trading Up 1.0%

MATW opened at $24.19 on Friday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.95 million.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matthews International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 654,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 3,527.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.