B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Position in 3M Company $MMM

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,815 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,944,000 after acquiring an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $458,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,539 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $157.58 on Friday. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

