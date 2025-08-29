B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,156 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,323,084,000 after purchasing an additional 875,359 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $83,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,871 shares of company stock valued at $442,626,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $310.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.72.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $308.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

