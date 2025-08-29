B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Price Performance
NYSE MTB opened at $200.91 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,196 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
