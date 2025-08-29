Azora Capital LP Sells 1,283,713 Shares of DLocal Limited $DLO

Azora Capital LP trimmed its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283,713 shares during the quarter. DLocal comprises approximately 1.1% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DLocal by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in DLocal by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 113,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DLO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DLocal from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.71 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 16.90%.DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.