Azora Capital LP Has $37.09 Million Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 768,780 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up about 2.5% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $37,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 246.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

