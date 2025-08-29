Azora Capital LP Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Azora Capital LP raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,583,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,192 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned 0.90% of StoneCo worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Barclays increased their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Santander upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

StoneCo Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of STNE opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.