Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.51

Australian Unity Limited (ASX:AYUPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.507 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 5th. This is a 0.6% increase from Australian Unity’s previous interim dividend of $2.49.

