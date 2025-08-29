Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) vs. Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Critical Analysis

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus target price of $4.32, indicating a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and Ardagh Metal Packaging”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.19 $620,000.00 N/A N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.91 billion 0.44 -$3.00 million ($0.03) -121.17

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni-Lite Industries Canada -1.03% -0.80% -0.58% Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.13% -76.86% 2.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

