Aragon Global Management LP Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Aragon Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 4.2% of Aragon Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 160,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 103,568 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 451,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 90,629 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,533,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $759,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $11,540,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

