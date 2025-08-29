AppLovin Corporation $APP Position Lessened by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in AppLovin by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.69, for a total value of $92,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,478,587.01. This represents a 34.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock worth $545,240,378. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.81.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $483.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.60. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

