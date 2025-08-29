Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.