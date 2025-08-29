Aperture Investors LLC Sells 3,667 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

NYSE:BABA opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

