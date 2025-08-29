Aperture Investors LLC Raises Stake in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 2.3% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,439,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,218,000 after buying an additional 516,970 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,857,000 after buying an additional 420,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,820,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BC opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. Brunswick Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 277.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $122,319.24. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.