Aperture Investors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,054 shares during the quarter. Rubrik comprises approximately 1.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rubrik by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $93.14 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.020–0.960 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at -0.350–0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $786,395.61. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,115.42. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $1,091,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 418,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,535,404.08. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,047 shares of company stock valued at $95,920,989 over the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.