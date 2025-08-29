Aperture Investors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 10,810.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,395,000 after acquiring an additional 627,665 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,155,000 after acquiring an additional 593,585 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Vistra by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 496,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after acquiring an additional 406,754 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $196.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.04. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

