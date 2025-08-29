Aperture Investors LLC Cuts Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Procore Technologies worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,913,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 256,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Arete started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $509,825.76. Following the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares in the company, valued at $75,983,723.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $50,888.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,829.45. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

