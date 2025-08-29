Aperture Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 111,573 Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. $PAL

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Proficient Auto Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 1,602.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,447,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,751 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 406,614 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 323,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 181,838 shares in the last quarter.
Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 3.3%
PAL stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile
Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.
