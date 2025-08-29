Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,942 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Antero Resources worth $40,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AR opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AR

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.