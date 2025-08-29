Anterix Inc. $ATEX Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $437.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

