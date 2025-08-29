Andrew Surdykowski Sells 3,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

