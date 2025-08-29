Analyzing West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) and Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Potlatch pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Potlatch pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. West Fraser Timber pays out -73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potlatch and West Fraser Timber”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatch $1.06 billion 3.03 $21.88 million $0.53 78.68 West Fraser Timber $5.83 billion 0.96 -$5.00 million ($1.75) -41.55

Potlatch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than West Fraser Timber. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Potlatch has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Potlatch and West Fraser Timber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatch 0 0 7 0 3.00 West Fraser Timber 0 1 4 0 2.80

Potlatch currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. West Fraser Timber has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.52%. Given West Fraser Timber’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Potlatch.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatch and West Fraser Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatch 3.94% 2.10% 1.29% West Fraser Timber -2.18% -0.85% -0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Potlatch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Potlatch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Potlatch beats West Fraser Timber on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potlatch

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.