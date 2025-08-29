Analyzing Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) & Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) and Giftify (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Giftify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 51.67% 21.30% 11.41% Giftify -15.13% -63.88% -39.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Giftify”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $366.49 million 2.87 $368.54 million $11.55 3.22 Giftify $88.93 million 0.36 -$18.83 million ($0.50) -2.12

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Giftify. Giftify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Giftify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giftify has a beta of -1.54, indicating that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Giftify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00 Giftify 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 20.34%. Giftify has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Giftify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Giftify is more favorable than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats Giftify on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Giftify

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

