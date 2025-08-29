Analyzing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moderna 4 16 3 1 2.04

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.26%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $42.88, suggesting a potential upside of 75.24%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moderna.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Moderna”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$62.29 million ($1.01) -5.36 Moderna $3.06 billion 3.12 -$3.56 billion ($7.53) -3.25

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.61% -18.05% Moderna -94.31% -25.96% -20.09%

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Moderna on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

