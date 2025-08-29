Analysts Set Expectations for Dollarama Q4 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$205.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.29.

DOL opened at C$185.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.09. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$124.99 and a 12-month high of C$198.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The firm has a market cap of C$51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total transaction of C$1,720,392.28. Following the sale, the director owned 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,172.26. This trade represents a 90.33% decrease in their position. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total value of C$794,433.02. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

