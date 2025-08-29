Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.72 and last traded at $255.63, with a volume of 5734757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

