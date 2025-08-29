Analog Century Management LP Sells 3,160 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Analog Century Management LP lessened its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 2.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $28,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,604,000 after buying an additional 653,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after buying an additional 243,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,707,000 after buying an additional 249,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $60.80 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

