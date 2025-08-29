American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.9412.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.25 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

