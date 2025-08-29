Amentum (AMTM) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Amentum to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amentum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 48 525 1040 25 2.64

Valuation and Earnings

Amentum presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Amentum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Amentum and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 64.65 Amentum Competitors $8.29 billion $330.08 million 32.32

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Summary

Amentum competitors beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

