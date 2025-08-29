AlphaQuest LLC Sells 981 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,899,000 after buying an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after buying an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $476.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,071.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.28 and its 200-day moving average is $582.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.34 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie reduced their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.