AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 10,403 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 189.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.67 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 599,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,467.82. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

