AlphaQuest LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99.6% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after buying an additional 210,371 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Fortinet by 49.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

