AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2,213.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $149.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.78.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

