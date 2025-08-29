Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allot in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Allot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLT

Allot Stock Performance

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Allot has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.90 million. Allot had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot during the first quarter worth about $452,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 146,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 742,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allot by 17.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.