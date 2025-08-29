Allete, Inc. $ALE Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Allete worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in Allete by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 847,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,781,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allete by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Allete in the first quarter valued at $29,913,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allete by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allete by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Allete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

Allete Dividend Announcement

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Allete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

