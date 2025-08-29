All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

