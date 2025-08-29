All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

